Mixed outing for Hoiho in Tauranga

There is good news and bad news.

The bad news is the Southern Hoiho lost 89-67 to the Whai in their Tauihi league game tonight.

But they do not go home empty-handed, having picked up a point after winning their second Rapid League game of the season.

That solitary point could come in handy for their playoff placing — they are currently sitting third — having only one game this round compared to most other team’s two.

It was a tight tussle in Tauranga, with barely five points separating the two all game.

But the Whai were able to shake off the visitors in the final period, recording a 25 to nine quarter and run away with the big win.

Zoe Richards was brilliant, putting together her best performance of the season and left everything on the court.

She picked up a season-best double of 30 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hoiho were limited for height without Ashten Prechtel, on the sideline supporting her team, whose season is over with a foot injury.

But that did not faze them as they locked in on defence and took their second-chance points when they were offered up.

Samara Gallaher snaffled one early and hit Sophie Adams at the top who drilled a three.

The Whai’s transition through court in the opening quarter was sublime, led by Mikayla Cowling.

She was in the thick of everything and continued banging down shots from all over.

Her ability to turn on the ball, and create something, from broken play was second to none and the Hoiho struggled to contain her impact on the game.

She went flying down the court in the dying seconds, found Mckenna Dale under the hoop to finish it off and lead 20-14 at the break.

After dominating much of the first period, the Whai struggled to come out of the break with the same fluidity.

The Hoiho locked in early, shutting Cowling’s opportunities down and that momentum that had been with her shifted to Richards.

Richards was on fire, showing just why she is nominated for most improved player this season.

She showed her repertoire, twisting out of uncomfortable positions to find the hoop, rolling in nice shots and hit a season best 23 points by halftime.

But it was not just Richards who turned the game on its head.

Jen O’Connell, who did a mountain of work in the earlier Rapid fixture, made a great steal.

Bradley drove down the court strongly and her look-away pass found Richards free under the basket.

The Whai’s work rate dropped off and they were disrupted offensively by the Hoiho, struggling to swing the ball.

Young Pahlyss Hokiana-Heather found herself alone on the base for a reverse shot and the Whai started to claw back the deficit.

They stayed in touch and Aaliyah Wilson scored just before halftime to lead 38-37.

Wilson carried that form into the third period, which her side had the better of.

Dale’s shots finally starting falling for her, racking up a three to take a 44-41 lead.

Her grind to the basket was solid and her connection to Cowling came to the fore.

They both found more space for themselves through the third and dished off nice assists for one another.

Bradley banged down a triple to level the scores 51-51 and kept her side calm throughout the middle of the period.

Jade Kirisome caused havoc for the Hoiho, picking up three steals, helping the Whai turn them into points.

Wilson finished how she started the period, running in a lay-up and drawing a foul, draining the extras to lead 64-58 at the break.

They jumped out to a 67-58 early in the fourth, but they could not shake the Hoiho who fought their way back all quarter.

But they had some unforced errors that did not help and let the Whai out to an 11-point lead.

They managed the game from there to run in the win.

Earlier, the Hoiho forced the first overtime Rapid League game when Tyler Mitchell drilled a three to level it 26-26 with seconds to spare.

They kept the Whai scoreless in the additional 1 minute, winning 33-26 to secure their second Rapid win of the season.

O’Connell was massive, adding eight points and 18 rebounds.

Whai 89 (Mikayla Cowling 26, Aaliyah Wilson 20), Southern Hoiho 67 (Zoe Richards 30, Ahlise Hurst 14)

Quarter scores: Whai 20-14, 38-37, 64-58