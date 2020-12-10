NBL floor to rise, ceiling to fall

Justin Nelson. PHOTO: Photosport NZ.

The ceiling will fall, but the floor will rise.

That is what the National Basketball League’s salary system for next year amounts to, league general manager Justin Nelson said.

The system has attracted controversy in recent weeks, sparked by a tweet from league veteran and former Tall Black Leon Henry.

The discussion revolved around a salary cap reducing the income available to players in the league.

It will be the first year a salary system has been used in the NBL, although one was intended for 2020 before the Covid-19 revamp.

The system has both a ceiling and a floor, the intention being to spread talent in a similar way the draft did in the 2020 showdown.

Nelson said the system had been put in place by all 10 teams in conjunction with the NBL board.

He acknowledged the upper end had fallen from what had been the cap for 2020 before the revamp.

However, the lower end would rise, lifting the quality of the bottom teams.

"I can disclose that at the uppermost level it is 5% lower and at the lower level it is 37.5% higher," Nelson said.

"So when you consider the year that sport and business has gone through, I think it’s a great credit to all of our teams and all of our commercial supporters that we have been able to maintain such a high level of operation within our salary system.

"Remembering that is in an apples for apples situation — imports being allowed in the country, ANBL players being allowed back into the country."

Nelson added it was a good result, considering the financial impacts Covid-19 had on businesses around the world.

Notable among that was the Australian NBL, in which the top players were taking pay cuts of up to 50%.

Concerns had been raised as to whether the floor would be adhered to.

However, Nelson said the league had to sign off all contracts and would monitor if teams were keeping within the band.

He said the system was flexible and would adapt if players were unable to return for Australia, or imports were unable to get in.

It remained unclear whether imports would be able to enter the country.

"I hope so," Nelson said.

"The one thing we have to rightfully abide by is we’ve got to make sure we’re doing the right thing by the government and the Ministry of Health, who are continuing to manage a very delicate situation on a global scale.

"We will do everything within the rules and regulations of the Government with respect to bringing imports into the country.

"Obviously, we hope they can come in and work here, add value to our basketball community.

"But at this stage we remain unsure if this could happen."