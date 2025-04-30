Nuggets' losing streak continues

The Otago Nuggets have slipped to a sixth consecutive loss and can probably start making other plans for the playoffs.

They were edged 83-73 by the Auckland Tuatara on the North Shore tonight.

The game was a grind.

The rim was probably the player of the match given the stout defence it put up.

Turnovers were another leading contributor.

But with the game on the line, Will Hickey ghosted his way to the lid for a series of baskets to help clinch the win.

He collected 25 points and Charles Pride’s double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds was critical.

Don Carey jun top-scored for the Nuggets with 24 points.

Jaylen Sebree (17 points) and Jonathan Janssen (14 points, 15 rebounds) put in a solid effort.

Both teams were in a dark spot before tip-off.

The Nuggets were looking to halt a lengthy losing streak and the Tuatara were coming off a franchise record loss.

They were monstered by the Canterbury Rams, losing 131-78 on their home court.

The Tuatara could not find their range early either, triggering some anxiety no doubt.

They gave up a 7-2 lead.

Tom Vodanovich tossed up three consecutive bricks.

But the Nuggets were not connecting on offence and were unable to take much advantage of a sloppy start from the home team.

They led 18-17 at the end of a low-scoring, low-quality opening quarter.

The Tuatara were sorely missing Rob Loe, who is sidelined with a minor injury.

The shooting percentages continued to fall. Some ugly basketball took root.

Both sides turned the ball over with stunning frequency.

The rims were not forgiving.

There was a relative flurry of late scoring but halftime came as a relief.

Tuatara guard Pride was the only player who would have been keen to read the stats sheet during the long break.

The Tuatara led 36-32 and Pride had 19 points.

The Nuggets missed six consecutive free throws at the end of the half. Six.

Nuggets small forward Jose Perez picked up two fouls early in the third quarter.

He was looking to impose himself physically and miscalculated.

Josh Aitcheson finished off under the rim to open his tally in his 100th game for the Nuggets.

Carey drained a three and Perez followed his example.

Finally, some shots were dropping.

Ugly gave way to mediocre briefly before it pulled back into the plain lane.

Darcy Knox stuck a triple to bring up 50 for the Nuggets and Carey landed from deep to give the visitors a three point lead with 10 minutes to play.

Jaylen Sebree made a drive and floated a shot over the defence but got beaten by Hickey down the other end moments later.

Buay Tuach popped in a three from an open look for the Tuatara.

The game continued to hang in the balance until Hickey got tricky.

The Australian struggled from range, but he has electric pace and got himself to the hoop to help seal it.

The Tuatara beat the Nuggets 41-26 in the Rapid League game.

The scores

Auckland Tuatara 83 (Will Hickey 25, Charles Pride 24), Otago Nuggets 73 (Don Carey jun 24, Jaylen Sebree 17).

Quarter scores: 17-18, 36-32, 52-55, 83-73.