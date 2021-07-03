Nuggets must step up to overcome Hawks

No need to bust out an abacus.

The calculation is a simple one.

Brent Matehaere

If the Otago Nuggets want to cut the 30-point deficit they conceded the last time they played the Hawke’s Bay Hawks they need to be a lot better and at both ends.

But it is the defensive effort which troubles Otago Nuggets coach Brent Matehaere more.

The Hawks took advantage of some relaxed resistance on the perimeter to pour in 19 three-pointers.

Ethan Rusbatch drilled nine triples and Rhys Vague landed seven of his eight attempts from the other side of the semi-circle.

"Basically, we didn’t play very good defence," Matehaere said.

"We didn’t stick to our game plan and offensively we did not execute as we should have. If we can combine those two then I think we’ll be in the hunt but it’s going to be a tough one."

Yes, it is.

The Hawks arguably have more threats across the court than any other side in the league.

And since last playing the Nuggets they have added veteran point guard Jarrod Kenny to the roster.

Kenny played for the Nuggets in 2020 and was instrumental in helping the side claim the title.

"They are a quality side and have a lot of talent, but so are we. We’ve just got to make sure we exploit our talents."

It would help if the Hawks missed the occasional shot. Surely they cannot shoot as well as they did in Napier last month, right?

"Of course they could. I guarantee they are doing the same thing as we are doing now, which is shooting the basketball.

"We just can’t let them get hot."

That brings us back to defence. It will be the key for the Nuggets.

Their playoffs prospects took a dive following the 93-70 loss to the Auckland Huskies in Dunedin on Sunday.

The Nuggets (8-6) still sit high on the competition table but have a tough finish to the season.

They still have to play the top three sides — Hawks, Wellington Saints and Southland Sharks — and the Canterbury Rams.

The Huskies have a much easier run and are probably favourites to nab the last playoff spot.

"Teams can banana-skin at any time, so I think it is just really important we concentrate on what we are doing and take it one challenge at a time.

"If we can win some basketball games we will put pressure on the other teams."

Matehaere said he was not too tough on his side following the disappointing loss to the Huskies.

The Nuggets were sidelined for five seasons between 2015 and 2019 and that helped put the odd setback in perspective, he said.

"It is a privilege to play basketball here in Dunedin and having a national league team. It is not something we should take lightly and we need to make sure we are always grateful to have the opportunity to play and it is the same tonight."