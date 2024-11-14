Otago hoping to get boost from Nuggets contingent

Nuggets players Robbie Coman, Matthew Bardsley (picture here) and Josh Aitcheson have played in more than 200 NBL games between them and will form an elite core for Otago at the second division tournament, which starts in Dunedin today. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A good chunk of the Otago Nuggets squad will get another shot at glory this week.

The Nuggets missed out on the National Basketball League playoffs this season.

But that disappointment could be smoothed over a little by a good result in the Tupu men’s finals.

Nuggets players Robbie Coman, Matthew Bardsley and Josh Aitcheson have played in more than 200 NBL games between them and will form an elite core for Otago at the second division tournament, which starts in Dunedin today.

Caleb Smiler, Mitchell Hughan, Matt Pyper, Joe Ahie and Patrick Freeman have all seen some action in the Nuggets singlet as well.

With the home-court advantage and that level of experience, Otago should be a strong contender.

They have been drawn in pool A with Wellington and Manawatu, and open their campaign against Manawatu this morning.

North Otago are in pool D. They face Porirua this morning and North Canterbury in the afternoon.

The Penguins will lean on the likes of Danyon Ashcroft, Sam Senior and the de Geest brothers, Will and Max, to get the scoreboard moving.

Southland are in pool C

with Harbour and Tauranga, while Franklin, Nelson and Taranaki will contest the other pool.

The winners of each pool will progress straight through to tomorrow’s quarterfinals, while the second- and third-placed teams will play in a preliminary quarterfinal, with the winners progressing to the quarterfinals proper.

The semifinals, final and ranking games will be held on Saturday. The final is scheduled for 7.30pm.

Tupu men’s finals

Edgar Centre, November 14-16