Pouakai overtaken late as Queens progress to another Tauihi league final

The Tokomanawa Queens are through to a third successive Tauihi league final.

They staged a stunning comeback in the first semifinal in Christchurch on Saturday to beat the Mainland Pouakai 75-70.

The Queens looked destined to miss the opportunity to play for a second Tauihi championship after trailing by 16 points with just nine minutes to play.

While the Mainland side prepared to celebrate with their home fans, the northerners came storming home down the stretch, winning the fourth quarter 26-19 to send the top-seeded Pouakai packing.

Florencia Chagas led a balanced Queens scoring effort with 20 points, including three long-range bombs, while Jihyun Park added 18 points and five steals.

Stella Back contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds, Lou Brown added 10 points and 16 rebounds (12 offensive) and star import Jordan Horston was quietly effective with eight points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

The Pouakai, who led 26-22 after the first quarter and 42-36 at halftime, were led by 24 points and 12 rebounds from Cassandra Brown, while McKenzie Forbes added 19 points and Haleigh Reinoehl 14.

The Queens will be joined in the final by the Tauranga Whai (Ashley Joens 28 points), who beat the Northern Kahu 78-63 in the second semifinal yesterday.

— The Breakers’ slump continued in the Australian NBL with a 111-94 loss on the road to the Adelaide 36ers on Saturday night.

It was the New Zealand side’s sixth successive loss and they now sit second to bottom in the standings with a 7-9 record.

The scores were level after the first quarter, before the 36ers jumped to a nine-point lead at halftime.

The Breakers closed to within two at three-quarter time but were outscored 33-18 in the final quarter.

Co-captain Parker Jackson-Cartwright had 25 points, while Adelaide’s Kendric Davis hit a game-high 36 points.

The Breakers struggled to find consistency on both ends of the court as the 36ers shot an impressive 54% from the field, including 51% from beyond the arc.

Jackson-Cartwright also had eight assists, while Tacko Fall added nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, helping the Breakers win the rebounding battle 40-37.

However, Davis was the standout performer, pouring in 36 points on 62% shooting along with nine assists, while Montrezl Harrell returned from suspension with a double-double, 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Breakers coach Petteri Koponen said while he saw improvements, his side were still not where they needed to be.

"We fought for three quarters today. It was a little bit better but still not enough," he said.

"In these last losses, we can’t get stops and that’s been a challenge. Adelaide shot the ball really well today and they’re a really talented team.

"When they shoot the ball like that,it makes it tough to stop. We need to use all the practice time we have to get better."

The Breakers will make a long-anticipated return to Spark Arena, in Auckland, on Friday night when they host Sydney Kings.

— APL/RNZ