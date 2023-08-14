Saints win thriller to book spot in final against Magic

There was finally a sense the game could be out of reach as James Ross’ three-pointer fell through the hoop.

The St Kilda Saints guard gave his team a six-point lead, the game clock showing 90 seconds to play in double overtime.

They went on to complete a 121-113 victory, over the City Rise Bombers, winning their semifinal and clinching a spot in the final.

There they will defend their men’s club basketball title against the Mid City Magic, who beat the Andy Bay Falcons 106-88 in the other semifinal.

But it was the early game that had all the drama.

Saints guard duo Ross and Mike Ruske exploded to drop 39 and 42 points respectively.

On the other side, Matthew Bardsley had an equally impressive 36 points for the Bombers.

And for most of the game there was little to separate the teams.

Bardsley got to the hoop and used his spin effectively early, but the Saints kept in touch, notably through three triples from Tyler Lapham.

St Kilda led 24-21 at the first break and extended that early in the second quarter.

Ruske went on a tear and took the score out to 36-25, as he splashed in a three-pointer from the corner.

But the Bombers began getting to the line, pulling the score back and taking a 43-39 halftime lead, on the back of two shots from Ben Hoskins.

Midway through the third quarter, it was the Bombers’ turn to go on a run.

Bardsley showed how far he has come in recent years, splashing two three-pointers to bookend an 11-0 run.

That gave the Bombers a 60-51 lead.

But the Saints worked their way back, via triples from Jamie MacDonald and Liam Aston, as well as a pair of baskets from Ruske.

They led 65-64 at the end of the third quarter.

From that point there was little separating either team through to the end of regulation.

Maika Shortland hit a pull-up jump shot with 40 seconds to go to put the Bombers up 89-85.

Ruske responded with an exceptional finish through contact, completing the three-point play at the line.

Robbie Coman (22 points) hit a free throw to put the Bombers up two, but Ross got to the line and hit both with four seconds to play, leaving the scores locked at 90-90.

The Saints jumped out to a 100-92 lead early in overtime.

But again the Bombers clawed their way back at the line, before Hoskin cut baseline and finished with a reverse to tie the scores again at 101-101.

As the second overtime began, the Saints took a slight lead.

And this time it did not give that up.

The Bombers always seemed within touching distance, until Ross’ three-pointer with 90 seconds to play gave the Saints a six-point buffer.

At that point the margin became too much for the Bombers to overhaul.

In the late game, Josh Aitcheson led the Magic with 26 points, as they comfortably accounted for the Falcons.

The Magic jumped out to a 20-point lead late in the second quarter, which it was able to hold for the rest of the game.

Ihaia Kendrew had 22 points for the Falcons.

The final will be played on August 26, due to next weekend’s under-23 national championships.