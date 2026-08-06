[Missing Credit]Caleb Asberry is a star player in the Southland Sharks. Photo: Monica Toretto Same teams. Different venue. The Southland Sharks will be hoping for some revenge when they host the Wellington Saints in the NBL final on Sunday. Basketball writer Adrian Seconi takes a look at the match-ups. Been there … The Saints edged ahead in the third quarter and held on to win last year’s final 88-83. But that was in Wellington and this time the Sharks have the home advantage. And the crowd will be rabid. … done that The Sharks have more or less the same crew. There is no Josiah Allick or Alonzo Burton. But Caleb Asberry, Keylan Boone, Brayden Inger, Sam Timmins and Tukaha Cooper are back for another shot at glory and they have been joined by fan-favourite guard Rylan Jones and Tobias Cameron. [Missing Credit]Sam Timmins Hyrum Harris is the only Saints player who started in the final to return in 2026. He will have some excellent support, though. Elijah Pepper is the most productive scorer in the league. Imports Akech Aliir and Donte Ingram are good for 30 points between them, and Carlin Davison will fill the stat sheet. Bragging rights The teams have met twice this season and have split the honours. The Sharks posted a 104-90 win in Invercargill. Jones (26) and Asberry (26) combined to score half the Sharks' points. The Saints responded with a compelling performance in the capital. They banged in 119 points to win by 25. Pepper got his usual 29 points. Aliir added 26. Davison came close to a triple-double with 19 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Form The Saints smoked the Auckland Tuatara, the top qualifiers, 112-69 in the semifinal and shook off the Otago Nuggets 94-81 in the first round of the playoffs. They are the most potent attacking team in the competition, averaging 100.6 points. They move from defence to attack at warp speed. Before anyone can get set, Pepper has usually fired off a shot. They will want to play a high-tempo game. The Sharks will need to improve their transition defence and look for ways to slow down the Saints. But they can score too. They dispatched a very talented Tauranga Whai side 96-81 in the first round of the playoffs and edged the Canterbury Rams 84-74 in Christchurch. That was the sort of tough game which sets you up nicely for a final. [Missing Credit]Elijah Pepper The oil Pepper is going to score a lot of points. You can bet on that. He poured in 43 points on his last trip to Invercargill but left the gym disappointed. The Sharks managed to close down some of the other threats in the line-up. That will be a key again. But they must score and score plenty. Asberry has been their most consistent scorer, but he will need lots of help from Jones and Boone. Timmins’ defence under the hoop shapes as another key battle area. He is the best in the league and the former Nuggets captain knows how to get it done on a big occasion. Prediction Sharks by 5. adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz