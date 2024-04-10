Sports Chat: Basketball surging in popularity

The ODT is kicking off a new online show this week, ODT Sports Chat. Original name I know!

In week one Paul Dwyer talks to Otago Basketball general manager Peter Drew about all the hype around New Zealand’s fastest growing participation sport.

Paul wants to know why there are 360 school basketball teams now in Dunedin alone, and yes that number is correct.

How does Otago Basketball cope with those numbers? Watch and find out.

Over the next couple of weeks PD pokes his nose into Hockey and Netball as well.