Monday, 17 June 2024

ODT Sports Chat: Men's Premier Hockey

    In ODT Sports Chat this week, Paul Dwyer heads down to the Macmillan Hockey Turf.

    He's there for the men's premier division game between Kings United, who are currently placed second on the table, against University Whales who are sitting in fourth.

    He also has a chat with CEO of Sport Otago James Nation about the Otago Sports Awards and how he is still playing premier hockey at 48 years young.

     