Sports Chat: Open day for budding young athletes

The Otago Athletics season got under way on Saturday, with an open day for budding young athletes whether they were part of a club or not. ODT Sports Chat was there to capture some of the action.

PD spoke to Paula Cotter from Athletics Otago about the concept of the open day and what are the major highlights of the season.

He also caught up with Paralympian bronze medallist Holly Robinson, who was on deck handing out ribbons to all the kids and showing off her medal.

They discussed her role on Saturday and talked about her goals for the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.