Sports Chat: What's happening in Dunedin netball?

In the third Spots Chat of the series, Paul Dwyer is back at the Edgar Centre, talking to Dunedin Netball GM Leanne Anderson about what is happening in Dunedin netball.

He is stunned to find out there is over 230 teams playing across all grades this year and unlike in club rugby, nobody is getting paid.

They do it for the love of the sport. PD also asks about the pathways to higher honours for aspiring netball talent.