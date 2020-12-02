Steven Adams trade: 'It's just business, it's not like I died'

Steve Adams is leaving Oklahoma City Thunder after seven years. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand NBA basketballer Steven Adams says he's hoping to form a special relationship with the fans in New Orleans and holds no ill-feeling about being traded away from Oklahoma.

Adams has spoken for the first time since he was traded last month.

The 27-year-old had spent the first seven years of his career in Oklahoma City, a place where he built a special bond with the fans.

After signing a two year $50 million extension to his contract, Adams is keen to get on side with the Pelicans fans just like he did in OKC.

"As a player you obviously just play basketball, but you've also got to think bigger than that, that you're representing a city and it's history and so that's why fans really want to get to know you just to make sure you're a good dude."

"You're representing (the fans), it means a lot to people and so it shouldn't be taken too lightly and so I do the best I can."

"It's not just that, I know I'm representing New Zealand as well, a lot of foreign players in the NBA feel that way."

Much was made of his trade to the "Big Easy" when he had been talked about as a possible one team player.

Adams admits he made a lot good friends in Oklahoma.. but says professional sport means nothing is for ever.

"It's all a part of the business being traded and that isn't really the difficult part, the difficult part is the relationships that you build and then you have to move on."

"Mate it's not like I died or anything, I'm going to see them again, so it ain't that sad."

"So it was a good time in OKC, but it terms of coming here, it's just an exciting team."

There has been a lot of talk about his pending combination at New Orleans with forward Zion Williamson, the number one draft pick last year and Brandon Ingram.

Adams didn't want to single out any player, rather he was excited about the Pelicans team and coaching staff as a whole.

"It's one of those teams man where you have great talent all-round, new coach, but not like a completely new rebuild, but it's something like you can see where this could potentially go, exciting stuff, even just being here a day and the culture here is solid man, it's nice."

The Pelicans have made the play-offs just once in the last five years.

The new NBA season starts in three weeks.