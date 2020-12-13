Sunday, 13 December 2020

Joshua knocks out Puley to retain titles

    Anthony Joshua celebrates winning his fight against Kubrat Pulev in London on Saturday.
    Anthony Joshua celebrates winning his fight against Kubrat Pulev in London on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
    World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has knocked out Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev near the end of the ninth round to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA belts at Wembley Arena.

    The 31-year-old Briton was close to winning when he floored Pulev in the third round after a sweet right hand, but the challenger recovered to test the home favourite in front of a limited crowd of 1000 in London on Saturday.

    Pulev (39) remained dangerous, without causing Joshua many anxious moments, but there was no escape in the ninth.

    Joshua landed a clubbing right upper-cut which sent Pulev to the canvas.

    The Bulgarian got back to his feet but Joshua connected with another huge right hand to end the contest. 

    Reuters
