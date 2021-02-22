The Burt Munro Challenge Highlights

Don't miss a moment of the action-packed, adrenaline-pumping event that is the 2021 Burt Munro Challenge.

Head down South with our crew to meet the colourful characters who make their pilgrimage to this beloved event, plus all of the action from each day's events.

Proudly produced by Allied Productions

Videos still to come include Interviews with Cormac Buchanan, Pat Butler and many riders at A Hayes, Jonny Brasell from Wanaka, John Munro, The Circuit Racing at Teratonga .

Check out the campgrounds in this video

Watch the highlights from the Oreti Park Speedway

Here are some of the highlights from the Beach Racing from Friday

Here are some of the highlights from the Twilight Drag Racing from Friday

Here are some of the highlights from Thursday.

Unfortunately the weather has slowed the action down south but there is still loads happening.