Waipiata has a tiny membership, but it has produced a giant figure in New Zealand bowls officiating.

The Central Otago club is celebrating the achievements of leading administrator and official Pauline Seaton.

She was announced as the umpire of the year by Bowls New Zealand last weekend.

Seaton officiated at the world indoor championships in Melbourne in May, serves on the Bowls NZ umpires committee, and is the convenor of the Bowls Central Otago Bowls Umpires Association.

She said the experience of the world indoor championships reminded her why she is involved in the sport.

“These events remind me why I love being an umpire.

“You meet some amazing people from all walks of life and talk to players who are so passionate about bowls.

“I believe that my role is to help players get as much enjoyment from the game as they possibly can. When games are fair for everyone, you can walk off the green knowing that, at the end of the day, the best team won.”

Bowls NZ hailed Seaton’s commitment to the sport and contribution art club, centre, national and international level.

“Seaton has built a reputation not only as an outstanding umpire, but as an educator, mentor, administrator, and advocate for officials throughout the sport,” the national body wrote in the citation.

“Throughout the season, Pauline delivered umpire, marker and BowlsHub training programmes, often travelling considerable distances to support clubs and volunteers.

“Her commitment to education was particularly evident through the centre’s novice development programme, where she helped introduce more than 60 new bowlers to the laws of the sport and the important role of officials.

“While her contribution to Central Otago alone would warrant recognition, Seaton’s impact reaches well beyond her home centre.”

Seaton’s work on the national umpires committee entailed education, examinations, database development, marker training and tournament operations.

She had also helped deliver online courses and contributed to the ongoing review of the sport’s laws, Bowls NZ said.

Seaton’s expertise has been further recognised by being appointed chief international technical officer for the blind bowls world championships to be held in New Zealand early next year. — Allied Media