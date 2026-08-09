SECTIONS
Sport
SUBSCRIBER
Sport

Cobras strike with venom as club hockey nears playoffs

Kings United Cobras striker Mason Kingan gives it a whack past Albany Alligators defender Johnny Thorn during the Dunedin premier men\\'s hockey game at the McMillan Centre on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh
Kings United Cobras striker Mason Kingan gives it a whack past Albany Alligators defender Johnny Thorn during the Dunedin premier men\\'s hockey game at the McMillan Centre on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh
Kings United Cobras striker Mason Kingan gives it a whack past Albany Alligators defender Johnny Thorn during the Dunedin premier men's hockey game at the McMillan Centre on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh
Nicholas Friedlander
Sunday, August 9, 2026
Sport
Latest News
1
NationalAugust 10

Police officer used work device to search for pornography

2
NationalAugust 10

Most teachers want NCEA improved, not removed: survey

3
DunedinAugust 10

Unsupervised learner driver crashes into police car

4
DunedinAugust 9

Force not with Dunedin road rager who chased motorist with lightsaber

5
WorldAugust 9

Roadside remains found in suitcase in NSW not human