Friday, 5 August 2022

Bronze for Williams in time trial

    1. Sport
    2. Commonwealth Games

    Georgia Williams on the Wolverhampton course. Photo: Getty Images
    Georgia Williams on the Wolverhampton course. Photo: Getty Images
    Cyclist Georgia Williams has claimed a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in the time trial on the streets of Wolverhampton.

    Williams finished 1min 20.07sec behind gold medallist Grace Brown (Australia), and a shade over 45sec behind second-placed Anna Henderson of England.

    Williams is missing a race with her trade team, Team BikeExchange - Jayco, in order to attend the Games and says she felt a bit of pressure to get on the podium to prove it was worth it.

    The 28-year-old said she rode as well as she could have.

    "It was really tough - it was a super hard course, super technical," she said.

    "There was always something to focus on, whether it was a corner, a hill or a descent. But it did make it fun."

    New Zealand's Mikayla Harvey finished 20th and Henrietta Christie pulled out on the morning of the race feeling unwell.

    Williams said the bronze medal was a boost ahead of the 112km road race on Sunday.

    She took silver in the road race at the last Commonwealth Games and knew she was one of the favourites in Birmingham.

    "I'm one of the strongest, so I need to play to my strengths.

    Later, triple gold medallist Aaron Gate finished just outside the medals in the road time trial.

    Gate, who won gold on the track in the team and individual pursuit, and the points race, finished fourth in the 37km event, which was won by Australian Rohan Dennis, 26 seconds ahead of England's Fred Wright.

    Welshman Geraint Thomas grabbed the bronze, despite crashing his bike into the barriers

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter