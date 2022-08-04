Thursday, 4 August 2022

Fairweather finishes fourth

    By Jeff Cheshire
    1. Sport
    2. Commonwealth Games

    Erika Fairweather congratulates silver-medal winning Canadian Summer McIntosh. Photo: Getty Images
    Erika Fairweather congratulates silver-medal winning Canadian Summer McIntosh. Photo: Getty Images
    Erika Fairweather has come in just outside the medals in Birmingham this morning.

    The Dunedin swimmer finished fourth in her Commonwealth Games 400m freestyle final, clocking a time of 4min 03.83sec.

    It left Fairweather (18) just shy of Australian bronze medallist Kiah Melverton, who finished in 4min 03.12sec.

    They were led by Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus, the Australian winning gold in a Games record of 3min 58.06sec.

    Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh was second in 3min 59.32sec.

    It was a strong effort from Fairweather, who kicked well on the final lap and came in ahead of Australian star Lani Pallister.

    The performance was also the closest she has got to a major event medal.

    Fairweather had qualified first for the final in last night’s heat, although this morning’s was a much-faster pace.

    Fellow New Zealander Eve Thomas finished sixth in 4min 09.73sec.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter