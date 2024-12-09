Appleby, Marist, Old Boys all win convincingly

The Appleby Rams tore up Te Anau at the South City ground by 120 runs during the sixth round of the Southland club 40-over competition on Saturday.

Appleby won the toss and had first turn at bat, and opener Jamie Clark only lasted six balls in his 300th game before he was fired out lbw.

Fellow opener Zach Harrington (38) and Aaron Hart (32) helped the hosts set a solid foundation, and lower-order batters Rob Leishman (27) and Ryan Rusk (33) made valuable contributions towards the team’s total of 232.

The five Te Anau bowlers shared the wickets, and Jason van de Wetering was the most economical with two for 24 from his eight overs.

Geoff McFarlane scored 27 of Te Anau’s 112 runs in reply.

Matt Lobb led Appleby with four for 23 from his seven overs.

Marist beat Southland Boys’ High School at Miller Street by six wickets.

Marist won the toss and had early success when they sent the school team into bat. Sithum Bandara took three of the first four wickets with only seven runs on the board.

Southland Boys’ teacher Shaun Fitzgibbon then came to the rescue with an unbeaten 77, and Travis Mann (23) and Alex Gwynne (25) helped the school to a respectable 167 for nine.

Marist opener Jeremy Boyle scored 65 before Alec Mathieson (39 not out) and Thomas McCabe (26 not out) carried the team to the target with 16 overs to spare. Travis Mann was the best school bowler with three wickets.

Old Boys had a 142-run win over Central Western on Queens Park’s main oval.

Old Boys won the toss and went into bat. Central’s Kohyn Taylor dismissed the openers cheaply before Blake Buttar-Scurr (78) and Liam McWilliam (43) settled the innings, and Kieran O’Neil top-scored with a quickfire 93 from 60 balls.

The total of 290 for six was too much for the visitors to threaten.

Only four Central batters — James Wadsworth (23), Kyle Schins (29), Gareth Paul (21) and Gary Singh (23 not out) — made starts.

Old Boys bowler Sam Nicholson took four for 34 from his eight overs to help limit the visitors to 144 for nine from 40 overs.

— John Langford