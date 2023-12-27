Bad weather haunts Volts once again

The Boxing Day T20 between Otago and Canterbury delivered about a minute’s worth of action.

Rain delayed the start of play at Hagley Oval but a five-over frolic was scheduled to get under way at 7.48pm.

Canterbury duo Chad Bowes and Henry Nicholls came out to bat and saw off three deliveries before the rain returned and the game was abandoned.

The Otago camp will be thoroughly sick of the wet weather by now.

The Volts’ limited-overs season has had a start-stop feel.

They had two rained-out games in the Ford Trophy, which means they have played just twice this month.

The Volts’ next three matches are all in Alexandra where it seldom rains at this time of year.

They host Wellington at Molyneux Park on Thursday, and will play Auckland and Canterbury at the venue early in the new year.

It is a critical stretch for the Volts, who find themselves in fifth place after a huge loss to Wellington first up.

They did pick up two points for the washout against Canterbury.

Volts captain Dean Foxcroft brought up 1000 T20 runs in the loss to Wellington and will lead a lineup which is unlikely to feature any changes.

- Mike Hussey, a prolific first-class run-scorer for Western Australia who was famously uncapped at test level until the age of 30, is now in Australian cricket's Hall of Fame, AAP reports.

The left-hander made his debut against the West Indies in 2005 and played 79 tests, making 6235 runs at 51.52 including 19 centuries and 29 half-centuries, with a top score of 195.

Hussey and former Australia women's team captain Lyn Larsen will be the 62nd and 63rd inductees into the Hall of Fame, which was established in 1996.

Larsen was a long-term captain of Australia's women's team and an allrounder who represented the nation in test and limited overs cricket from 1984 to 1994.

CANTERBURY

C Bowes not out 1 (2)

H Nicholls not out 1 (1)

Extras 0

Total (0 wkts, 0.3 overs) 2

Bowling: M Bacon 0.3 overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets.

Result: Match abandoned.