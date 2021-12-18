Bates enjoying rich vein of form

Suzie Bates. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Suzie Bates is back in the black.

The White Ferns and Otago Sparks stalwart took some time to regain her mojo following a lengthy injury break.

She had shoulder surgery late last year and spent the season on the sideline recovering.

Her first dozen or so games back were a little patchy. There were glimpses of Bates’ immense talent in those performances, but the runs had dried up.

It was not until she scratched out a half-century against Canterbury in a Hallyburton Johnstone Shield game at Hagley Oval late last month that the runs started to flow.

"I guess there were two phases," she said.

"I got back into training and was sort of getting the body and shoulder right.

"And once I felt confident with the shoulder in training, I felt like my game was in a really good place and I felt really confident going into that series against England.

"My technique felt good. I’d be hitting lots of balls but runs are what you are measured by and I didn’t quite get the runs I would have liked.

"I was excited to come back to domestic cricket but a little bit of doubt did creep in when I did not score in the first couple. I was desperate to get a score.

"Once you get desperate as a batter, you know you’re in trouble."

Actually, it was the bowlers who were in trouble.

She had a chat with Sparks coach Craig Cumming and just focused on the basics. It got as simple as playing each ball on its merits and not getting distracted.

That half-century against Canterbury was the innings she needed to get back into her stride.

"It was nice to get that score against Canterbury and just get that monkey off my back.

"It was a little bit of a battle, that one. But since then I’ve never really looked back."

Bates scored 138 in a rained off one-day match against the Northern Brave and is the leading scoring in the Super Smash with 156 runs at an average of 78.

More importantly, the Sparks have won all three games and lead the competition.

A win over the Central Hinds in Napier today would further strengthen their claims to a place in the playoffs.

The Volts are on the same billing. They play the Central Stags in the later game.

They are fresh from a couple of wins, albeit in two different formats.

Seamer Jake Gibson has returned following a short injury layoff and Nick Kelly is available.

Kelly missed the last two T20s due to his vaccination status.

The 13-strong side includes Llew Johnson, who made an impact during the three-wicket win over the Northern Brave at the University Oval on Sunday.

He clouted a rapid 25 to inject some momentum into the chase.

Sparks v Central Hinds

Napier, 11.10am

Sparks: Suzie Bates (captain), Polly Inglis, Kate Ebrahim, Katey Martin, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Edan Carson, Marina Lamplough, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe, Olivia Gain.

Volts v Central Stags

Napier, 2.40pm

Volts: Hamish Rutherford (captain), Josh Finnie, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Max Chu, Angus McKenzie, Jake Gibson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Bacon, Llew Johnson.