Black Caps: Four new players pick up central contracts

Mitchell Hay is one of four new players to be centrally contracted for the Black Caps. Photo: Getty Images

Four players have been given their first Black Caps central contracts, while two veteran spinners are among those to miss out on contracts for next season.

Canterbury keeper-batter Mitch Hay, Wellington allrounder Muhammad Abbas, Canterbury fast bowler Zak Foulkes and Auckland leg-spinner Adi Ashok have earned their first central contracts.

Those who were contracted last season but miss out are Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Josh Clarkson and Tim Southee, who has retired.

Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Lockie Ferguson have in recent years declined contracts, but New Zealand Cricket said discussions on casual playing contracts with them are ongoing.

Last season the salary for contracted players ranged from $165,000 to $318,000.

Henry Nicholls has been included on the list of the 20 contracted players. He played just six ODI's for New Zealand last season.

"The contracts with Mitch, Muhammad, Adi and Zak reflect the incredible talent coming through our system," NZC Chief Executive Scott Weenink said.

"The list captures the depth and versatility of our talent pool. With a packed season ahead, including the ICC T20 World Cup in February, these players are ready to make their mark and inspire fans across New Zealand."

Hay, 24, struck an unbeaten 99 off 78 balls to anchor New Zealand's ODI innings against Pakistan earlier this year, and also set a world record with six dismissals in a T20I during his debut tour in Sri Lanka in November.

Twenty one year-old Wellington allrounder Muhammad Abbas smashed a record-breaking 52 off 26 balls on his ODI debut against Pakistan in March, setting the fastest fifty on debut in men's ODIs.

Foulkes, 22, made his T20I debut for the Blackcaps against Pakistan last year, stepping in for the injured Adam Milne and impressing with his all-round skills. He made his ODI debut in November.

Ashok, 22, returned to the ODI squad earlier this year after making his debut in 2023, and most recently grabbed with a five wicket haul in New Zealand A's win over Bangladesh A at Sylhet.

The Black Caps next assignment is a two-Test tour of Zimbabwe in July and August.

Centrally contracted players for 2025-26: Adithya Ashok, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Muhammad Abbas, Henry Nicholls, William O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young