Black Caps humbled by Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Michael Bracewell. Photo: Getty

New Zealand have been humbled by Afghanistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Guyana.

The Black Caps won the toss and chose to field but struggled to contain the Afghanistan batters, who knocked up a challenging 159 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz led the way with a dashing innings of 80 that featured five monster sixes. His fellow opener Ibrahim Zadran chimed in with 44 as they took to the New Zealand attack.

In reply, New Zealand made a terrible start, losing Finn Allen to the first ball, and the horror show continued as they were rolled for 75 in the 16th over, handing Afghanistan an 84-run victory.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan each took four wickets for Afghanistan, while Glenn Phillips top-scored for New Zealand with 18. Matt Henry (12) was the only other Black Cap to make double figures.

