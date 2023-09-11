Black Caps name squad for ODI World Cup

Trent Boult has been included in the Black Caps' World Cup squad. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Caps squad for the Cricket World Cup has been revealed.

Captain Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi bring past World Cup experience.

Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra will attend for the first time. Players to miss out include Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls and Finn Allen.

Williamson and Southee will join an exclusive group of players to be selected for four or more ODI World Cups.

The experienced squad for the tournament which starts in India on October 5 was named this morning at an event Sodhi’s old school, Papatoetoe High School.

Williamson and Southee, who featured for the Black Caps last time the tournament was held in India in 2011, are joined in the squad by six players who have been selected for the tournament for the first time.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said he felt they had the right balance in the squad.

“As with any squad named for an ICC tournament, there have been some tough calls and there will be some disappointed players.

“The key for us was finding the right balance for the squad and making sure we had our bases covered for what is going to be a very competitive tournament.”

The squad’s first warm-up fixture is against Pakistan on September 29 in Hyderabad before the open the tournament on October 5 against England.

Black Caps squad

Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra.