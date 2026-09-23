The Black Caps have named their T20 squad for the much anticipated home series against India.

Mitchell Santner will lead an expanded 16-man squad for the five-games, however one key figure will be missing.

Rachin Ravindra dislocated his right shoulder during a shoot last week and has been ruled out for at least six weeks.

The all-rounder is expected to make his return in time for the one day series on 4 November.

A total of 13 players from the squad that finished runner-up in this year's T20 World Cup have been named, including Michael Bracewell and Adam Milne, who were sidelined from the tournament with injury.

Milne last played for New Zealand against Zimbabwe over a year ago, and bolsters a line-up of seasoned pace bowlers including Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, and Jacob Duffy, as well as young guns Zak Foulkes and Nathan Smith.

Hard-hitting openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen will be reunited at the top of the order for the first time since their impressive World Cup campaign, which saw Allen blast an unbeaten century off just 33 balls against South Africa in the semis with Seifert's smacking 58 off 33 the team cruised to a nine-wicket win.

Ben Sears was not considered for selection as he continues to rehabilitate his ankle injury.

The teams will meet at Hagley Oval for the opening match in what will be their first meeting since the World Cup final in March.

Head coach Rob Walter said the India series was an exciting prospect.

"It's going to be awesome to welcome India to our shores and get summer underway. India is a quality team and a challenging opposition, so to take them on in our own conditions in front of Kiwi fans is really exciting. We hear most of the games are going to be sold-out and it should make for some incredible occasions."

Walter said they are close to a full-strength squad which covers all bases, though said he was "gutted" for Ravindra.

"He's going to play a big role for us this summer so it's important that he doesn't rush his rehab, but we're optimistic he'll be back for the ODI's."

The 12-match tour, which also includes five ODI's and two Tests, has already seen 76,000 tickets sold.

The opening match is on October 22 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Black Caps T20 squad for India series: