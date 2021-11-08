Broom, Johnson smash Valley to victory

Green Island player Joel Meade scored 43 as he brought up up his 100th premier game for the club during the match against Albion at Tonga Park on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Watch out on the sidelines.

North East Valley pair Neil Broom and Llew Johnson blasted the ball to all parts in a punishing opening stand of 112 to set up a nine-wicket win against Taieri at Brooklands Park on Saturday.

Taieri laboured its way to 160 all out in just over 44 overs.

Opener Cam Jackson grafted 76 from 109 balls and Tim Boyle added 34.

No-one else in the batting line-up managed to get past double figures.

Fraser Bartholomew nabbed four for 40 but arguably Kaleb McKay was the pick of the Valley bowlers with two for 26 from nine overs.

Taieri's tally was quickly exposed as woefully inadequate.

Johnson went on a half-hour hitting spree, clouting nine fours and two sixes on his way to 58 from 43 balls.

Former Black Cap Broom kept up the attack when Johnson was dismissed.

He smacked 89 not out from 57 balls.

The innings featured six sixes and seven fours.

It was all too easy for Valley, which has started the season in red-hot form.

Uni-Grange 220 lost to Caris-Dunedin/Kaikorai 221/3

CDK powered its way to seven-wicket win against University-Grange at Tonga Park.

University-Grange posted a reasonable total of 220. But some big hitting from Josh Finnie and Taine Bayly prevented a tighter finish.

Finnie, who was club player of the year last season, swatted an undefeated 53 from 34 balls.

Bayly was even more aggressive.

He pummelled seven sixes on his way to an unbeaten 60.

The pair put on an unbroken stand of 113 for the fourth wicket.

They were at the crease together for just under 11 overs.

Jacob Cumming managed to pick up three wickets for University-Grange and he added 32 with the bat at the top of the order.

Stephen Markham (46) and Sebastian Lauderdale-Smith (42) led the scorers for University-Grange, while Vinay Chandrappa took three for 31 for CDK.

Green Island 138 lost to Albion 140/8

Albion prevailed by two wickets against Green Island in a low-scoring encounter at Tonga Park.

Green Island batted first and could muster only 138.

Joel Meade was playing his 100th game for Green Island and top-scored with 43, while Jed Mockford ground his way to 40 from 86 balls.

Former Otago-contracted player Josh Tasman-Jones chipped out three for 19 and left-armer Tommy Clout was great value for his one for 13 from six overs.

The victory target of 139 proved harder than it looked. Much harder.

And spinner Jack Mockford went to work.

He took six for 19 from six threatening overs.

But Taylor Cumberland’s knock of 47 and cameos from Ben Blackman (26) and Benjamin Ivory-McCullum (21) got the Eagles through.

Former Green Island coach Alun Kennedy was made a life member of the club on Saturday night.