Clout bowls Albion to easy victory

Albion fast bowler Tommy Clout successfully appeals for the wicket of University-Grange batter Andrew Hazeldine at Tonga Park on Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A rundown of premier club cricket games played in Dunedin over the weekend.

University-Grange 99 lost to Albion 102/2 by eight wickets

The Spartans got clouted at Tonga Park.

Albion fast bowler Tommy Clout and his team-mates made no race of it in the latest round of the Dunedin premier club competition on Saturday.

Clout, who has had a few sniffs at top-level cricket without being able to become a regular member of the Volts, was at his damaging best as University-Grange were routed for 99.

Clout was relentless from the opening ball of his unchanged spell, claiming five for 18 off 8.3 overs, including three maidens.

James Brown chipped in with three for 35 at the other end.

New Zealand under-19 batter Zac Cumming could hardly be faulted, thrashing 46 off 34 balls, including two fours and four sixes, and Shawn Hicks made an entertaining 27 off just seven balls (two fours and four sixes), but University-Grange lasted just 16.5 overs.

Jack Clough (30), Amal Asok (25 not out) and Lucky Singh (20) ensured Albion strode to victory in the 26th over.

North East Valley 297/9 beat CDK 159 by 138 runs

Oli White and Jeremy Smith formed a deadly double act for North East Valley at Bishopscourt.

The Swans, who have retained the Bing Harris Shield for another season, thumped the Demon Dogs with a superb all-round display.

White’s magnificent unbeaten century was at the heart of North East Valley’s imposing total of 297 for nine.

He cracked 128 not out off 104 balls, smacking eight fours and eight sixes and sharing in partnerships of 60, with Gracin Harrex (22), and 99, with Hayden Johnston (38).

Shaedon Miller had given the Swans a useful start with 29 at the top of the order.

It was not a day to really celebrate for the CDK bowlers but Jack Wright deserved to be smiling after finishing with five for 53 off his 10 overs.

CDK needed a strong start in replay, and Xavier Chisholm (29) and Nick Brown (26) scored 42 for the first wicket.

It was mostly downhill for the home side after that as only Thomas O’Connor (21 not out off 22 balls) could pass 20.

Smith, playing against his former team, was at his niggly best with the ball.

He finished with six for 61 off 10 overs as CDK were dismissed for 159 in the 36th over.

Green Island 154 beat Taieri 94 by 60 runs

Brad Kneebone was the initial star and team-mates Blair Soper and Mayank Malhotra added the finishing touches as Green Island romped to victory and reclaimed the Steve Graham Memorial at Brooklands.

Kneebone’s efforts with the bat stood out like a sore, well, knee as Green Island flirted with disaster after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Seven of the first batters fell for single-figure scores.

That is not usually the recipe for a respectable score but Kneebone took it upon himself to steady the ship.

He scored 87 off 116 balls, including nine fours and a six, an innings which in the circumstances was all but a double ton, as Green Island reached 154 in the 46th over.

Kyle Hastie had a magnificent spell for Taieri, claiming five for 21 off 10 overs, while Regan Flaws had three for 32 off 10.

Taieri’s reply needed a Kneebone, or at least plenty of backbone, but could not find a batter to get going.

Malhotra claimed four for 21 off nine, Soper added four for 31 off 8.5, and the home side were rolled for 94 in the 31st over.

— There is one final round of Dunedin premier cricket this weekend before the season ends with the one-day final on March 23.