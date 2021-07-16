Ebrahim available for Sparks

Kate Ebrahim bats for Canterbury. Photo: Getty Images

Former-Central Hind & Canterbury Magician, Kate Ebrahim (née Broadmore) has made herself available to be contracted to the Otago Sparks for the 2021/22 domestic season.

Ebrahim has appeared for the White Ferns on 70 occasions, highlighted by her selection to the 2010 ICC Twenty20 Women’s World Cup in the West Indies. She was recently re-called into the White Ferns T20 squad, after impressive showings in the 2020/21 Super Smash.

In 15 domestic seasons, Ebrahim has amassed over 3500 List A runs at an average of 29.8, to go along with her 164 wickets in the same format. In Twenty20 cricket, Ebrahim boasts over 1600 runs at an average of 27.6, as well as an impressive 79 wickets.

For the 29-year-old all-rounder, the move South represents an opportunity to support her husband in his professional career, all while continuing to achieve her goals in cricket.

“With Dion’s [Dion Ebrahim] appointment as Otago Volts Head Coach, and for him to continue to fulfil his ambitions, it is important that daughter Sophia and I are around as often as we can be” Ebrahim explained.

“From a playing perspective, I still have a massive drive to fulfil a number of cricketing ambitions. Therefore, making base in Otago will allow me to continue growing my game within an awesome Otago Sparks environment” said Ebrahim.

High Performance Manager, Simon Forde, commented on Ebrahim’s talent and drive to play at the highest level.

“Kate is undoubtedly one of the best domestic players in the country. She is clear in her focus of becoming a White Fern, and we are confident that the Sparks environment lead by Craig Cumming as Head Coach will provide everything she needs to fulfil her ambitions. It’s exciting to have Kate as part of a quality group of cricketers.” said Forde.

For Ebrahim, the opportunity to play alongside a youthful, energetic Sparks team was another incentive for the shift South.

“The energy and willingness of this young Sparks playing & management group excites me. We have a strong core group of ladies who have energy, experience, and will continue only get better throughout the season. On top of that, you add the world-class experience of Katey (Martin), Suzie (Bates) and Hayley (Jensen) which speaks for itself... how can you not get excited?” added Ebrahim.

The Otago Sparks will begin their official pre-season preparations for the 2021/22 summer in early October.