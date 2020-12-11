In-form trio back for Otago against ND on Sunday

Nathan Smith

Otago has ordered up a triple scoop for its first game in Dunedin this summer.

Experienced duo Hamish Rutherford and Jacob Duffy and all-rounder Nathan Smith return for Sunday’s match against Northern Districts at the University of Otago

Oval.

Rutherford missed the last two games due to concussion.

The 31-year-old was in terrific form before the break and will bolster a top order which has shown some frailty this summer.

Duffy and Smith were on duty for New Zealand A and enhanced their growing reputations with stellar performances.

Duffy took four for 47 and two for 27 to help New Zealand A defeat West Indies A in Mount Maunganui last week, while Smith made a major contribution as well.

He snaffled three for 37, two for 17 and whacked 76.

Rutherford still has to go through the final stage of the return-to-play protocols but Otago coach Rob Walter said he was not experiencing any concussion symptoms.

"It all seems good at this stage. I can’t foresee any issues."

"[Duffy and Smith] took 11 of the 20 wickets for the As and Smith managed to contribute with the bat.

"Obviously it was a different format but these guys have been doing a great job for us in the short format for a couple of seasons.

"They are young guys but old hats when it comes to the short format."

Their return created a selection dilemma, though. Seamer Travis Muller and Angus McKenzie filled in admirably during their absence.

Muller helped bowl the Volts to victory with a five-wicket bag against Central Districts earlier this month, and McKenzie took two for 22 in a standout effort during the six-wicket win against Auckland earlier this week.

Llew Johnson also drops out of the 12. He was called into the side as cover for Rutherford but did not get an opportunity to play.

"The guys who have been replaced really stepped up and delivered great performances. When you are having to make tough decisions it is a good sign.

"But that does not make it any easier when you are making the decision or on the guys who get left out.

"But from a squad point of view it puts us in a good position."

Otago has not played in Dunedin this season and Walter said the side was looking forward to the home fixture.

Ford Trophy

Otago v Northern Districts

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Mitch Renwick, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy (c), Michael Rae, Matt Bacon, Dale Phillips.