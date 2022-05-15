Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Former Australian test cricketer Andrew Symonds has been killed in a Queensland car crash.

The 46-year-old was involved in a single-vehicle crash late on Saturday.

Police are investigating the crash, which occurred at Hervey Range, about 50km from Townsville.

"Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled," Queensland Police said in a statement.

"Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries."

Symonds' family has asked for privacy.

Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson described Symonds as a "generational talent".

"He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends," Henderson said in a statement on Sunday.

Symonds played 26 tests, 198 ODIs and 14 Twenty20 internationals for Australia and was part of two World Cup-winning sides.

He made his ODI debut in 1998 and played for more than a decade for his country. He retired from all cricket in 2012.

Former Australian captain Allan Border paid tribute to Symonds, who was a crowd favourite in the short format game as a big-hitting allrounder.

"He hit the ball a long way and just wanted to entertain. He was, in a way, a little bit of an old-fashioned cricketer," Border told the Nine Network.

In recent years Symonds had worked as a TV commentator for Fox Sports and was a regular on the microphone for Big Bash League broadcasts.

"He was an adventurer. Loved his fishing, he loved hiking, camping," Border said of Symonds.

Symonds, nicknamed "Roy", was charismatic on the field, often wearing zinc cream and at times sporting dreadlocks.

"People liked his very laid-back style," Border said.

"He lived in Townsville. When I spoke to him, I think he still had a hundred head of cattle he used to muster.

"Symo away from the cameras and away from the spotlight, loved, I think, a bit of solitude and that is why he loved his fishing. Loved his own time."

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist tweeted "This really hurts. #roy #rip".

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan wrote: "Simmo .. This doesn't feel real .. #RIP".

Symonds' death follows the shock demise of cricketing peer Shane Warne, who died in March in Thailand.