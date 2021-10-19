Former top Kiwi cricket umpire dies aged 83

Fred Goodall, the Kiwi cricket umpire who stood in the middle for one of the most contentious moments in the sport on New Zealand soil, has died at the age of 83.

Goodall umpired 24 tests and 15 ODIs between 1965 and 1988, but was best known for attracting the ire of the touring West Indies side in the 1980 tour of New Zealand.

On day three of the second test against New Zealand in Christchurch, the West Indies were so incensed with Goodall's performance that they refused to emerge from the changing rooms unless he was replaced, before eventually relenting.

West Indies fast bowler Colin Croft then collided with Goodall at the end of his bowling run-up on the fourth day after getting apparently angered by a number of no-ball calls.

Goodall continued to officiate in international cricket following the incident.

He is thought to be the youngest umpire in test cricket history at 27 years old when he oversaw New Zealand's match against Pakistan in Christchurch in February 1965.

Following his storied umpiring career, Goodall became a long-serving athletics official.

In the 1999 New Year Honours, Goodall was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to sport.