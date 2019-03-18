Frost's 9-wicket bag leads Taieri to big win

Taieri 306 beat University Grange 60 by 246 runs

Brad Frost had a day to remember for Taieri at Brooklands on Saturday.

The right-arm medium pacer collected a stunning nine wickets for Taieri in its big win over University-Grange.

Frost opened the bowling with Jack Hunter and took his first wicket with the fourth ball of his spell. He then ran through the combined side's top and lower order. He bowled with precision line and length and ended with the quite amazing figures of nine wickets for 28 runs, one ball short of completing his eighth over. It was a record haul for a Taieri bowler and one thoroughly deserved by Frost, who has been a club stalwart for a few years now.

Only one University-Grange batsman made it through to double figures, as it limped through to 60 off 15.5 overs. Taieri won by 246 runs as it had got more than 300 when it batted first.

Cam McAuslen and Hunter both made half centuries and other solid scores were knocked up by Cam Jackson and Riley Dixon. The University Grange side used eight bowlers as it continually looked to stem the flow of runs.

Albion 132 beat Carisbrook-Dunedin 90 by 42 runs

Albion may not have had a lot of confidence halfway through its game against Carisbrook-Dunedin at Tonga Park on Saturday.

It batted first and was skittled for 132. Taylor Cumberland top scored with 32 but he was the first man dismissed and the side fell away. Steven Newey picked up a four wicket bag as Carisbrook-Dunedin kept taking wickets at regular intervals.

But 133 was a fair enough target on a wicket which was offering a bit.

Carisbrook-Dunedin made a terrible start and was 35 for six wickets at the start of the 11th over. Tommy Clout had been let go by the Otago Volts for the game and made the most of the opportunity for his Albion side and bagged four wickets. Patrick Arnold scored 20 but when he was ninth out, the game was gone for the home team.

Josh Cuttance chimed in with three wickets and also a run out as Albion came home with a low scoring victory.

Kaikorai 218 lost to Green Island 219-3 by seven wickets

Kaikorai may have thought it was in with a shot after having Green Island three wickets down and nearly 150 runs short of the target at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

Mark Joyce and Gregor Croudis came together and shared in an unbeaten 146-run stand to give Green Island a comfortable win.

Green Island had already won the Bing Harris Trophy and was not showing any complacency on Saturday.

Kaikorai batted first. No-one got through to 50 but it had good contributions from most and though 218 was hardly a huge total it was handy enough.

The wickets were shared round by Green Island.

Ant Harris and Josh Kellett got starts for Green Island but when Kellett went with 73 runs on the board, the game could have gone either way.

Joyce and Croudis could not be broken and they steadily went about their work, winning the game in the 44th over.

Croudis hit an unbeaten 84 while Joyce tallied 61. Brad Donkers took two wickets for Kaikorai but it was not enough to gain the win.



