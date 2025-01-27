PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Otago bowler Louisa Kotkamp (left) celebrates with New Zealand team-mate Tash Wakelin after taking a wicket during the opening Super Six game at the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

New Zealand beat the United States by 18 runs.

Kotkamp finished with one for 10 off two overs as the United States were dismissed for 79.

Hannah Francis top-scored with 25 as New Zealand earlier made 97.