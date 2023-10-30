Green Island, NEV open accounts

Green Island batter Joel Meade lobs up a catch during a premier game against CDK at Tonga Park on Saturday. Wicketkeeper Aidan Summerfield watches. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A roundup of premier cricket games played in Dunedin at the weekend.

Green Island 200 beat CDK 115

Green Island opener Brad Kneebone grafted a patient 100 to help set up an 85-run win against CDK at Tonga Park in the opening game of the Dunedin premier grade on Saturday.

Kneebone showed a lot of backbone to guide his side through to 200.

It was not easy going. He faced 203 balls and did not get a lot of support from the other end.

Jed Mockford ground out 20 and Jack Mockford swatted 37 from 40.

Extras and Jake Clare were the next leading contributors, with nine apiece.

CDK strike bowlers Vinay Chandrappa and Navi Deol did almost all the damage. Chandrappa nabbed five for 34 from 10 overs, and Deol took four for 61 from 20.5 overs.

But any thought CDK entertained of snaffling a win first-up evaporated rapidly.

They slumped to 27 for five.

Thomas O’Connor countered with 34 not out and Henry Scott made 24. But they were rolled for 115.

Blair Soper, Jack Mockford, Jed Mockford and Tony Cardno claimed two wickets apiece.

Taieri 267/5dec drew with Albion 115/9

Ethan Price and James Brown held on and held out to secure a tense draw against Taieri at Brooklands Park.

Taieri had dominated the match. They put on 267 for five declared.

Opener Adam Jones set a solid platform with a knock of 52.

He combined with Beckham Wheeler-Greenall (83 from 99) in a 136-run stand for the second wicket.

Nick Kwant blasted 65 from 40 and Cameron Elliott chipped in with 48 from 68.

Albion’s chase never threatened. The top four all got starts, but no-one was able to push on to anything more substantial.

Kyle Hastie ripped through the middle and lower order with four for 26.

Albion had slumped to 105 for nine and faced certain defeat.

But Price dug in for 17 not out from 78 deliveries and Brown (0 not out) also saw off 38 deliveries in a gutsy last-wicket stand to secure a draw.

University-Grange 70 lost to North East Valley 73/2

Former Otago seamer Sam Blakely grabbed a six-wicket bag to help North East Valley rout University-Grange for just 70 at Memorial Park.

The 30-year-old played the last of his five one-day games for Otago in January 2015.

On Saturday he recaptured some of the old magic.

He trapped opener Chirag Mandaviya lbw for a golden duck.

He also accounted for the talented Zac Cumming (13), Daniel Kibby (0), Benedict Hardie (8), Luke Russell (0) and Lahiru Vimukthi (0) to finish with six for 22 from 10.4 overs.

Shaedon Miller (two for 31) and Gus Holt (two for 17) took care of the rest of the order.

University-Grange’s miserable innings came to and end in the 23rd over.

There was a couple of hiccups in the chase.

The captain Hunter Kindley perished for 14 and Hayden Black was bowled for eight.

But Lachie Bradford stroked 29 not out and Jamie Grassi added an undefeated 19 from 17 balls to ensure a win and early finish.