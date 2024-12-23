Grobler stars for North Otago

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Stephan Grobler picked up a 10-wicket bag to help North Otago score first innings points against neighbours South Canterbury in their opening Hawke Cup game at the weekend.

Grobler was sensational, finishing with 10 for 86 across the two innings in Timaru.

He also top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 34 for North Otago in the first innings.

South Canterbury won the toss, elected to bat and were rolled for 134.

Ben Davenport top-scored with 39, while Grobler picked up four for 44 for his troubles. Cameron Grubb returned two for 21.

In reply, North Otago made it through to 155.

Will Sharp took four for 42, Shaun Rooney — one of the best of the weekend for South Canterbury — took three for 48 and Hamish Caird had two for 31.

South Canterbury made 159 for nine in their second innings.

Grobler took six for 42 and Rooney top-scored for South Canterbury with 38.

Rooney was brutal with the ball in North Otago’s second innings, picking up four for six, and Caird took four for 13 to bowl North Otago out for 71.

Hawke Cup zone four takes a break over the Christmas period. Otago Country will host South Canterbury in Alexandra in the next round on January 18-19.