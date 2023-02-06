James puts Sparks closer to playoffs

A booming innings from opener Bella James has strengthened Otago’s claims on a Super Smash playoff spot.

But things could get very complicated today.

James clouted seven fours and a six during a whirlwind knock of 36 from 17 balls to help her side beat Canterbury by seven wickets at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

The Sparks restricted Canterbury to 127 for four. The bowlers were not backed up in the field very well at all, but operated with good discipline regardless.

Canterbury opener Kate Anderson used up more lives than a cat in her undefeated knock of 74 from 71.

She combined with Abigale Gerken in a 78-run opening stand.

But James attacked the target with style. She crashed three boundaries in the opening over of the chase.

She was dropped on 13 by Amy Satterthwaite, which was costly because she pummelled Jess Simmons’ first and only over for 14.

But Satterthwaite redeemed herself with a stunning caught and bowled to remove James eventually.

Fellow Spark opener Polly Inglis took 12 balls to get off the mark and had a life on four.

But she quickly made up some ground on her way to 43, and Otago was never under any real scoreboard pressure.

Even the dismissal of key batter Kate Ebrahim for 18 had little impact on the Sparks’ progress.

The win lifted Otago to 22 points, while Canterbury stayed second with 24 points, and the teams meet again at the University Oval today.

Wellington (34) had relaxed after already sealing pole position for the final and played like it yesterday, staging an atrocious run chase against Auckland before being dismissed for 87 in the 18th over in pursuit of 132.

It took Auckland alongside Otago on 22 points, but with a reasonably inferior net run rate (-0.07 to Otago’s +0.30).

It means the Sparks will host the elimination game (2nd v 3rd on Thursday) against Canterbury if they win the derby rematch today; they will head to Christchurch if they lose today by ... well, the calculators will be required; and they will miss the playoffs altogether if they lose in horrifically one-sided fashion.

Otago will be happy with Saturday’s win but there is room for improvement.

The Sparks squandered opportunities often. And by often, we mean lots. And by lots, we mean that was an awful display in the field.

The troubles started with a misfield in the covers which went for four.

Not the end of the world but the problems only got worse when Emma Black fumbled a throw and missed a chance to run out Anderson in the fourth over.

Another run out went begging two balls later — this time Gerken survived.

Anderson used up another life when James put down a simple catch at midwicket. She got two hands to it but it bobbled out.

Inglis also missed a stumping opportunity to remove Gerken.

All those blown opportunities and half-chances added up to frustration for Otago and left Canterbury 54 for none after 10 overs.

Anderson slapped the ball into the off side to raise her 50 off 47 balls. A lot of good fortune went into the making of that half century but there were some nice shots as well.

Otago finally broke the partnership when Gerken (22) danced down the wicket and swung for the Port Hills by missed. Inglis fumbled but managed to eventually knock the bails off.

Linsey Smith (none for 13) and Black (none for 20) helped pinned down the Canterbury batters, while Sophie Oldershaw picked up the wicket of the dangerous Satterthwaite for 15.

Ebrahim struck late as well to help restrict Canterbury further.

Canterbury

K Anderson not out 74 (71)

A Gerken st Inglis b Gordon 22 (26)

A Satterthwaite c Gain b Oldershaw 15 (14)

F Wilson run out (Smith/Inglis) 0 (0)

N Cox b Ebrahim 5 (7)

J Savage not out 2 (2)

Extras (2b, 4lb, 3w) 9

Total (4 wickets, 20 overs) 127

Fall: 1-78, 2-103, 3-106, 4-122.

Bowling: L Smith 4-0-13-0, E Black 4-0-20-0 (1w), K Ebrahim 3-0-21-1, K Gordon 4-0-29-1 (1w), S Oldershaw 4-0-33-1 (1w), M Loe 1-0-5-0.

Otago

B James c & b Satterthwaite 36 (17)

P Inglis c Banks b Sullivan 43 (47)

K Ebrahim run out (Banks) 18 (21)

C Blakely not out 13 (18)

O Gain not out 10 (5)

Extras (1lb, 7w) 8

Total (3 wickets, 18 overs) 128

Fall: 1-48, 2-94, 3-114.

Bowling: M Banks 4-0-35-0 (4w), A Satterthwaite 4-0-19-1, G Sullivan 4-1-23-1 (1w), J Simmons 1-0-14-0, S Asmussen 3-0-16-0, K Anderson 1-0-9-0, JL Savage 1-0-11-0 (2w).

Result: Otago won by seven wickets.

Sparks squad to play Canterbury

Felicity Leydon-Davis (captain), Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Kate Ebrahim, Olivia Gain, Kirstie Gordon, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Molly Loe, Sophie Oldershaw, Linsey Smith.