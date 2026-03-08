Kerr delivers masterclass for White Ferns

Melie Kerr (left) celebrates with White Ferns after the dismissal of Zimbabwe's Adel Zimunhu at University Oval today. Photo: Getty Images

Melie Kerr is a handful of wickets away from becoming New Zealand’s most successful ODI bowler.

The White Ferns captain spun her way to a record haul of seven for 34 in the second one-day international against Zimbabwe in Dunedin today.

She produced a masterclass in leg spin bowling to help rout the visitors for 102 at the University Oval.

The home team knocked off the victory target in the 17th over to win by eight wickets.

Kerr played a hand in that as well, clobbering 45 from 40 balls.

But it was her bowling that stole the show.

The 25-year-old became the first New Zealand woman to take seven wickets in an ODI international.

She was too good for the developing Zimbabwean batting line-up.

The right-armer ripped leg spinners past the outside of the edge to either bowl her opponents or set up a stumping for Izzy Gaze.

There was an audacious one-handed caught and bowled effort as well.

Molly Penfold (three for 17) nabbed the other three wickets. The seamer had a good day herself.

But Kerr was the star.

Her seven-wicket haul improved her career tally to 117 wickets. She overtook Sophie Devine (111 wickets) as the second New Zealand leading wicket-taker and is hot on the heels of Lea Tahuhu (125), who announced her retirement from ODI cricket yesterday.

The game was not much of a contest. Zimbabwe were outmatched.

Modester Mupachikwa top-scored with 32.

They may have put together a more competitive score had they not suffered some misfortune early.

Opening batter Kelis Ndhlovu was struck in the head by a bouncer from Bree Illing late in the seventh over.

The left-hander, who was wearing a helmet, was looking well-set and the crease on 12, but ducked into a short ball and collapsed.

She was attended to by medical staff at the venue before being taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital.

Tendai Makusha came into the playing XI as a concussion replacement for Ndhlovu.

The White Ferns did not waste time hunting down the target.

Gaze struck 20 from 22. Kerr stroked six fours and a six her knock.

Maddy Green thumped 27 off 29 to help seal the win.

