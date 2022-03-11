Lockrose grabbing his chance

a-ben_lockrose1.jpg ‘‘It is now up to me to put my best foot forward . . . ’’ PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

Ben Lockrose has been patient.

Boy, has he been patient.

It has been three and a-half years since the left-arm spinner made his first-class debut.

Some hurdles you can get over. You can bounce back from a poor performance, you can recover from injury.

But there was nothing Lockrose could do about the obstacle in front of him.

He had a Michael Rippon and Anaru Kitchen shaped wall blocking his way forward.

They had a vice-like grip on the spinning slots and their ability with the bat added another level of entrenchment.

Basically, Lockrose had no chance of playing unless one of them was injured, lost form or the pitch was a real Bunsen Burner — that’s Cockney slang for a big turner. We like Cockney slang.

It was a conundrum of course. The 21-year-old clearly had the talent to be playing first-class cricket. But the no vacancy sign doused his dreams with neon rays. Metaphorical neon rays, not more Cockney slang.

However, with Kitchen retiring from cricket at the end of the one-day tournament, the red stop sign has swivelled around to green for go.

Lockrose has been named in a rejigged 12 for today’s Plunket Shield match against Auckland at Molyneux Park — more on the rejigging later.

"It is exciting. It has opened a bit of a window for me and it is now up to me to put my best foot forward if I do get picked [for the starting XI]," Lockrose said.

Lockrose has had other opportunities for Otago. He made three appearances for the province in the Ford Trophy this season and performed exceptionally well.

He took six wickets at an average of 11.66 and economy rate of 4.51.

He played one other list A game for Otago in 2018 and a couple of T20s in 2017.

There is a lot to like about his bowling. His three for 36 against Canterbury in Rangiora in January was instrumental in the 53-run win. And he nabbed three for 17 against Northern Districts in a tense one-run win.

His bowling is probably better suited to limited-overs cricket but he has been working hard on developing his game.

That is just as well because Auckland has a formidable and in-form batting line-up which includes George Worker, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman and Robbie O’Donnell who scored a double hundred in his last knock.

Black Caps duo Martin Guptill and Lockie Ferguson are unavailable as they continue to manage their workloads, and all-rounder Sean Solia is isolating.

"It will be a good challenge. If I can come in and add some value with the ball, it puts me in a good position to bowl to some other guys around the country," Lockrose enthused

"It is almost good to take on the big dogs like that."

Lockrose expects conditions in Alexandra will suit the batters.

His first-class debut was actually at Molyneux Park against Central Districts in 2018.

Greg Hay scored a double hundred, so it was a tough game. Lockrose finished with one for 123.

The Volts have two more Plunket Shields games remaining in their season after the Auckland game.

A good performance from Lockrose would enhance his prospects of securing a playing contract for next season.

"I’m not trying to think that far ahead. This is my first game back in, so I’m just worried about trying to do my job here."

Otago was forced to make a late change to the 12 it named earlier in the week.

Central Districts back-up wicketkeeper Ma’ara Ave has been included in the squad as a loan player and Covid replacement.

He replaces Thorn Parkes in the 12. Otago was already going to be without the services of regular gloveman Max Chu and seamer Angus McKenzie, who are isolating due to Covid-10 protocols.