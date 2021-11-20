Loyal Martin keen for titles

Otago veteran Katey Martin drives a delivery through the covers during a T20 game against Central Districts in Dunedin in January.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

There will never be another like Katey Martin.

The veteran Otago and White Ferns wicketkeeper-batter has revealed this will probably be her last season with the Sparks.

The 36-year-old allowed herself some wriggle room on the question of retirement.

But she seems destined to hang up the gloves and pack away the bat following the Women’s World Cup and Commonwealth Games next year.

It will bring an end to a career which will have spanned more than 20 seasons in blue and gold.

‘‘For me it is about making the most of potentially the last few months in Otago colours and just enjoying the time with the girls.

‘‘I’m obviously stoked to have Suzie [Bates] back.

‘‘While it is unfortunate it did not work out for getting over to Adelaide [for the Big Bash], it has just meant I am able to finish my career with Suzie at Otago.

‘‘And it is nice to see the younger girls like Polly Inglis, Caitlin Blakely and Emma Black come through because it means Otago will be in a really good position when I leave.

Martin shares a laugh with a reporter during an interview in February.PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

‘‘I’m not sure what next [summer] holds but my focus is on helping Otago win a couple of titles and finish off like that.

‘‘I definitely think we’ve got the team to do that.’’

The right-hander was just a schoolgirl when she made her provincial debut for her beloved Otago in January 2002.

It took Martin a couple of seasons to find her feet at that level but her competitive spirit and fighting qualities where evident from the start.

A couple of other character traits also emerged. Despite shifting to Christchurch as an 18-year-old, Martin remained loyal to Otago and has kept her promise to never slip on the strip of another province.

That led to her overhauling one of the more obscure records. Three years ago she replaced Canterbury stalwart Chris Harris at the top of the list for the most one-day games for one province in New Zealand.

Harris played 154 games for Canterbury from 1989 to 2010 but Martin has amassed 166 now.

The other virtue Martin has in spades is tenacity. It took her 13 seasons to post her maiden 100.

She had got close but the milestone eluded her until she whacked an undefeated 113 against Central Districts in Alexandra in January 2014.

Martin has added another six hundreds since her breakthrough innings, including one this season.

She was in majestic form for the Sparks in their opening games against Central Districts and shapes as a key player when Otago plays Canterbury in back-to-back games at Hagley Oval this weekend.

Martin has also forged a solid international record. She has played 94 T20s and 91 ODIs and one test which was actually her international debut in November, 2003.

She made her ODI debut the following month in India but was dropped after the tour.

Martin made her way back into the national side 2008 but was dropped again in 2013.

It is another nod to her bloody-mindedness that she was able to fight her way back into the side and has been a regular starter since 2016.

New Zealand is hosting the Women’s World Cup in March and April which is a wonderful opportunity for Martin to go out on top. She will reassess after that tournament but the Commonwealth Games in England in July and August is another massive carrot.

‘‘Suzie and I have always had an agreement that we will retire together, so I’ll have to check in with her first.

‘‘But I’ve been really fortunate to have been in a position to play for Otago and New Zealand for as long as I have.

‘‘Whatever happens and whatever decision is made I’m very grateful for all the support I’ve had.’’