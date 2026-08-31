New Zealander Mike Hesson has been brought into coach Pakistan in their third Test against England in a major shake-up on their England tour, with seven players and coach Sarfaraz Ahmed sent home.

The changes come after Pakistan suffered heavy losses to England in the first two Tests in the three-match series.

The players sent back include former captains Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha. Opener Imam ul-Haq, who has suffered a left calf tear, has also been replaced, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The PCB also announced that Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was appointed as the head coach of Pakistan's Test team in April, had been replaced by former Black Caps coach Hesson, who is Pakistan's white-ball coach. Australian Ashley Noffke, bowling coach for the white-ball teams, joins Hesson in the Test set-up.

Pakistan lost the first test against England by an innings and 103 runs, before losing the second test by 194 runs on Sunday at Lord's.

The visitors' batting collapsed in both tests, as none of their innings reached the 200-run mark. Saud Shakeel, who scored a defiant 97 as they fought to avoid defeat at Lord's, was the only Pakistani player who got close to a century.

Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad have also been sent home.

"Among the players announced as replacements, batters Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal have played eight and two Tests, respectively, while left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is," the PCB said.

Uncapped players Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Junior, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah will hope to make their debuts when Pakistan face England in the third test in Birmingham from September 9.

Hesson was appointed Pakistan white-ball head coach last year, after two year with Pakistan Super league team Islamabad United.

He was New Zealand head coach from 2012 to 2018.

Updated Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Junior, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah.

- Reuters, with additional reporting by RNZ Sport.