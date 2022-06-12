Mitchell 190 puts Black Caps in control

Daryl Mitchell celebrates his hundred early on day 2 of the seond test against England in Nottingham. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell crafted an impressive 190 while Tom Blundell also hit a century as the tourists scored a mammoth 553 in their first innings to take control of the second test against England at the end of day two.

England made 90-1 from 26 overs in response at the close of play after Trent Boult had opener Zak Crawley caught behind for four to give New Zealand a decent start at Trent Bridge.

But Alex Lees was unbeaten on 34 with Ollie Pope 51 not out and both batsmen looking comfortable at the end.

Having reached his third test ton in the morning session, an aggressive Mitchell went after Jack Leach in the afternoon as he smashed a huge six before getting to 150 after Blundell departed for 106.

The duo shared a 236-run partnership -- New Zealand's highest fifth-wicket stand in tests -- as the world champions heaped the pressure on the hosts in their quest to level the three-match series 1-1.

Michael Bracewell edged James Anderson to Joe Root to fall one short of a half-century on debut following a rain-enforced early tea break after the hosts had toiled with little reward for the best part of two days.

Stuart Broad then had Kyle Jamieson caught behind and he doubled his tally in the same over removing Tim Southee before Leach dismissed Matt Henry to reduce New Zealand to 520-9.

Mitchell was the last to fall with his double century within sight, caught behind as he chased a wide slower one from Matthew Potts but not before his team registered their highest total on English soil.

The all-rounder, whose knock came off 318 balls and included 23 fours and four sixes, said there were no mixed emotions about missing out on a double century.

"It was nice to get a score that contributed to us getting a score that might win us the test," Mitchell told the BBC.

"It was very rewarding to get the individual achievement but also to help the boys out.

"It's a nice surface -- you saw the way England batted... We created three chances and we know if we keep putting the ball in the right spot... we'll create some opportunities and you never know. Test cricket is a funny and long game."

New Zealand resumed their first innings on 318-4 and the overnight duo of Mitchell and Blundell brought up their 150-run stand in the opening over thanks to a no-ball from Broad.

Having negotiated Anderson and Broad in blustery conditions, Mitchell completed his second century of the series with a low edge off Potts that went through the slips.

England's poor fielding continued as Mitchell, dropped early in his innings, was handed another life when Potts misjudged a lofted drive and conceded a four after the ball went through his hands and bounced off his knee.

Blundell, who missed out on a century by four runs when Mitchell scored 108 in the second innings of the previous match at Lord's, launched Leach for four to reach 99 before notching up his third ton in tests.

But England struck shortly afterwards as Blundell fell to the spinner while looking to raise the scoring rate, with his miscued shot finding skipper Ben Stokes who made no error at mid-off to end the partnership.

Mitchell and Blundell eclipsed the record set by Nathan Astle and Craig McMillan who made 222 for the fifth wicket against Zimbabwe 22 years ago.

The only blips for Mitchell on the day were two dropped catches in big let-offs for Lees and then Pope.

England won the opening test by five wickets. The final match begins at Headingley on June 23.