Mockford stars as Green Is edge Valley

A roundup of premier grade cricket games played in Dunedin over the weekend.

NEV 171 lost to Green Island 172/9

Green Island’s Jack Mockford and Tony Cardno combined in an unbroken stand of 34 for the last wicket to guide their side to a tense one-wicket win against North East Valley at Sunnyvale on Saturday.

The Swamp Rats appeared in control of the chase but a late collapse threatened to hand victory to the Swans.

Hunter Kindley dragged the Swans through to 171 with a knock of 75 at the top of the innings.

Jeremy Smith chipped in with 27 and Sam Blakely made 22.

But Mockford was having a tremendous day out. He grabbed five for 51 and then held his nerve in that last-wicket stand with 37 not out from 57 balls.

Cardno made 13 not out from 15 balls. It was a tense finish.

Green Island openers Brad Kneebone (33) and Josh Kellett (42) put on 59 for the opening wicket and Jed Mockford’s knock of 25 proved useful as well.

Smith (three for 37), Kaleb McKay (two for 15) and Kindley (two for 23) all bowled well for the Swans, while veteran left-armer Blair Soper took two for 33 for Green Island.

CDK 123 lost to Albion 127/2

Josh Cuttance and James Brown teamed up to help roll CDK for 123 at Bishopscourt.

The modest total was nowhere enough to press Albion, who strolled to an eight-wicket win in the 20th over.

Volts opener Luke Georgeson struck an unbeaten run-a-ball 59 and Taylor Cumberland made 59 not out but from 47 balls. He thumped 13 fours in a delightful knock.

The hard work was done by the bowlers, though.

Cuttance went to work on the top of the order. He got rid of Nick Brown before he could get established and snaffled the key wicket of Mason Gain for 36.

Vinay Chandrappa was next up — trapped lbw for 10 — and Aidan Summerfield perished as well, leaving Cuttance with a haul of four for 36.

Brown applied the blow torch to the middle order, picking up three for 20. Strike bowler Tommy Clout’s haul of two for 33 was helpful as well.

Taieri 161 beat University-Grange 143/9

Taieri edged University-Grange by 18 runs in a low-scoring game at Brooklands Park.

But you had to feel for the visitors.

Benedict Hardie picked up an injury and could not bat. Had he been able to take his place in the middle, his side may have squeezed out the few runs they needed.

Volts opener Jacob Cumming was left stranded on 83 from 171 deliveries. It was tough going for the batters but he gutsed it out to get his side through to 143 for nine.

With a little more support, his solo effort may have been rewarded.

Taieri had posted 161. Nick Kwant (33) and Tom Dempster (34) provided some resistance.

Lahiru Vimukthi called the shots with the ball for University-Grange with six for 36, while Zac Cumming took four for 74.

But Otago left-arm spinner Ben Lockrose took four for 53 and Beckham Wheeler-Greenall nabbed three for 62 to help secure the win for Taieri.