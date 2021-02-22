NE Valley wraps things up fast

Taieri 103 lost to North East Valley 104/3

North East Valley strike bowlers Jarrod McKay and Corey Perrett teamed up to help dismiss Taieri for a paltry 103 at Brooklands on Saturday.

McKay, who is contracted to Otago, picked up the key wicket of Beckham Wheeler-Greenall and snapped up five for 40 from 11.3 overs in what was the opening round of declaration cricket.

Perrett’s spell was equally devastating. He removed both openers and his haul of four for 35 from 13 overs helped sink Taieri.

The chase was brief. North Otago Hawke Cup hero Llew Johnson clipped 45 from 26 balls and Tom Griffin scored 27 not out to help secure the seven- wicket win in 16.1 overs.

Albion 204/9dec beat CDK 132

Former Otago all-rounder Sam Wells clouted 79 to help set up a comfortable 72-run win for Albion against Carisbrook-Dunedin/Kaikorai at Tonga Park.

Wells hit six fours and two sixes during a couple of hours at the crease to help his side post 204 for nine declared.

He also combined with fringe Otago player Angus McKenzie in a handy stand of 55 for the fifth wicket.

McKenzie made 43 before he became one of Kurt Johnson’s four victims.

Tommy Clout nabbed the key wickets for Albion. He removed Otago pair Camden Hawkins (22) and Josh Finnie (21) before they could do much more damage.

The left-armer finished with four for 59 and Luke Buxton took three quick wickets midway through the chase.

CDK was eventually dismissed for 132.

Green Island 278/8dec drew with University-Grange 183/4

University-Grange opener Jacob Cumming compiled a gutsy undefeated 82 to help his side grind out a draw against Green Island at Sunnyvale.

The home team posted a challenging total of 278 for eight declared.

Jack Mockford top scored with 59 and Jed Mockford added 49 not out. There were solid contributions from Gregor Croudis (44), Max Meffan (36) and Brad Kneebone (30) as well.

Muhammad Jawad was the best of the University bowlers. He took three for 75 from 17 overs.

He also chipped in 42 with the bat but it was Cumming who did the grunt work.

He batted for nearly three hours and saw off 141 deliveries.