NEV batters go to town on University-Grange attack

North East Valley 325/4 dec beat University-Grange 123

Hunter Kindley and Will Hamilton bagged centuries and put on a massive partnership to steer North East Valley to a 202-run win over University-Grange at Logan Park on Saturday.

Kindley hit five sixes and 15 fours on his way to 134 from 120 deliveries, and shared in a 170-run stand for the third wicket with Hamilton, who clouted 100 from 77 balls.

Earlier, Otago-contracted player Llew Johnson got Valley off to a tremendous start with 70 from 64 balls.

Valley declared at 325 for four in the 47th over, leaving University a big chase.

Captain Sebastian Lauderdale-Smith made 20 at the top, and Andrew Hazeldine (29) and Denil Manuel (21) chipped in for University. But no-one was able to play the sort of innings Kindley and Hamilton had.

Oli White snapped up three for 17 and Jacob Day and Kaleb Mckay nabbed two apiece.

Green Island 99 lost to CDK 103/2

CDK left-armer Thomas O’Connor claimed a five-wicket bag to set-up an eight-wicket win over Green Island at Sunnyvale.

O’Connor, the son of former Black Cap Shayne O’Connor, ripped through Green Island’s top order with five for 27.

Only two Green Island players managed to reach double figures. Nick Parata added 21 at No 8 and Jake Clare, who came in at No 9, made 36 not out from 81 balls.

He showed the resolve needed further up the order.

CDK cruised to victory in the 17th over. Opener Xavier Chisholm made 47 not out and Josh Finnie hit an unbeaten 35.

Taieri 216 beat Albion 135

Otago spinner Ben Lockrose will be itching to get a go for the Volts this season and sent the selectors — one in particular — another reminder.

He took seven for 55 from 20 overs to help Taieri seal an 81-run win at Brooklands Park.

There were some quality batters among his victims, including Josh Tasman-Jones, who has just been appointed as a Volts selector.

He also removed former Wellington first-class player Joe Smellie and the promising Oscar Wilson.

Albion was set a target of 217. Fringe Otago player Beckham Wheeler-Greenall made 95 at the top and Tom Dempster added a valuable 47 from No 8.

Matthew Bacon (three for 48) and Matthew West (four for 65) took most of the wickets for Albion.

The Eagles’ chase fell apart once Lockrose found his range.

Smellie top-scored with 37 and West made 36.

Female League

The Fire (190/8) beat the Thunder (112/8) at Kensington Oval. Kate Ebrahim top-scored with 52 for the Fire and Bella James made 38. Sophie Gray took three for three.

In the other fixture at the same venue, the Storm posted 199 for five to beat the Lightning (168/8). Polly Inglis starred with 80 and Caitlin Blakely made 54 for the Storm. Felicity Leydon-Davis led the chase with 60.