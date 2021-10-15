New Otago recruit Gibson shows off skills

Otago seamer Travis Muller sends down a delivery while senior batsman Hamish Rutherford waits at the crease during an intra-squad game at Logan Park yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

New Otago recruit Jake Gibson has made a promising early impression.

He nabbed four quick wickets on the opening day of a two-day intra-squad game at Logan Park this week.

Conditions were favourable for bowling, but four for six from six overs is pretty good going.

He helped reduce the Gold team to 50 for seven.

Earlier, the Blue team captained by Hamish Rutherford did not find the going much easier.

It posted 184. Dale Phillips was rewarded for his application and commitment to his game plan and got through to 51.

Veteran right-hander Neil Broom chipped in with 35.

Black Cap Jacob Duffy was the best of the bowlers for the Gold side. He took four for 15 from 12 overs.

Angus McKenzie took three for 50 and Travis Muller nabbed two for 43, including the key wicket of Phillips, who just made a mental lapse shortly after bringing up the milestone.

Otago’s opening Plunket Shield game is against Wellington at the Basin Reserve in just over a week.