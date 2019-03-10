NZ win toss, bowl against Bangladesh

New Zealand have won the toss and will bowl first in the second test against Bangladesh in Wellington today.

Persistent rain in the capital washed the first two days out, so the match now becomes a three-day game.

The home side will be looking to their seam bowlers to make the most of the humid conditions and move the ball around to trouble the visting batsmen.

Seamer Matt Henry comes into the side for New Zealand, in place of spinning all-rounder Todd Astle.