OBHS looking to lean on experienced players

A balanced Otago Boys’ XI will chase the school’s first Gillette Cup title in more than 20 years.

Otago Boys’ won the tournament in 1992 and 1993 and would like to get back in the winner’s circle.

Coach Anthony Sewell is confident but also realistic about his side’s prospects in Lincoln this week.

The tournament gets under way today.

Otago Boys’ will open its campaign against Westlake Boys’.

"We want to try and win the Gillette Cup but also we are looking to compete and see what we can achieve as a team," he said.

"We know it is a difficult tournament. It is a big step up.

"All the teams we are playing against are quality teams. But we’ve got a few boys who have played at Lincoln before, so we’ll look to lean on their experiences to help us as a team."

Otago Boys’ has some familiar names in the line-up. Opener Jacob Cumming has played for Otago A and is making his way up the pecking order.

He will be joined in the side by younger brother Zac Cumming. Their father, Craig Cumming, played international cricket and forged an impressive first-class career for Otago.

Finn Hurley is another player to look out for. He is fresh from a stint with the Southland Hawke Cup team.

Xavier Chisholm and Cam Elliott are batsmen to watch and Shaedon Miller, Alex Wilson and Michael Ruske will spearhead the attack.

"I think we’ve got a fairly balanced side. Of course we’ve got Jacob Cumming, who is a quality batsman. But around him we bat quite deep.

"I’ll cautiously say we bat one through to 11, so we have plenty of batting.

"But on the flip side we’ve got a pretty balanced bowling attack.

"We have plenty of options on that front as well.

"At a tournament like the Gillette Cup you need a variety of options because it is a long week for the bowlers."

Christchurch Boys’ has collected five titles in the last 10 years and shapes as one of the teams to beat.

There is no final, so the side with the most points after five games will be crowned champion.

OBHS Gillette Cup squad, draw

Jacob Cumming (c), Cam Elliott,

Shaedon Miller, Michael Ruske, Alex

Wilson, Gus Holt, Xavier Chisholm, Seb

Kyle, Zac Cumming , Finn Hurley, Ben

Stephens, Oliver Ritchie, Oliver

McKewen.

Today: Westlake Boys’

Tomorrow: Hamilton Boys'

Saturday: Wellington College

Sunday: New Plymouth Boys'

Monday: Christchurch Boys'