Obituary: Mike Procter, cricketer

Mike Procter. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

A fierce fast bowler and hard-hitting batsman, South African all-rounder Mike Procter had the potential to be one of the game’s greats, but for his career being stunted by the apartheid era. His seven tests returned moderate figures, but in first-class cricket he scored 21,936 runs at an average of 36.01 with 48 hundreds and 109 fifties. Along the way, Procter became just one of three players to rack up six consecutive centuries in first class cricket He also took 1417 wickets at an average of 19.53. After retirement he became a coach and lead South Africa upon its return to the international sphere. In 1992 he coached his country to the semifinals of the World Cup. He was later appointed to the International Cricket Council’s panel of match referees. Procter died on February 17 aged 77. — Agencies