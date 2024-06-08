Obituary: Raman Subba Row, cricket administrator

Opening batsman Raman Subba Row played 13 tests for England, but that was just the beginning of his lifetime contribution to cricket. After retiring in 1961 he moved up the ranks to become one of the most powerful administrators in English cricket. Chairman of Surrey from 1974 to 1978, he was manager of England’s tour to India in 1981-82, and chairman of the Test and County Cricket Board from 1985 to 1990. He was also an ICC match referee and oversaw 60 tests and ODIs. Subba Row died on April 17 aged 92. — Agencies.